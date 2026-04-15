Paulinho leads Toluca to 3-0 win over Galaxy to advance to CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals

Portuguese striker Joao Dias Fernandes Paulinho scored two goals in a six-minute span in the second half as Toluca FC cruised to a 3-0 victory on Wednesday over LA Galaxy to advance to the semifinals.

Jesus Gallardo opened the scoring in the 10th minute and Paulinho followed with goals in the 58th and 64th minutes.

Toluca, which won back-to-back titles in Mexico, advanced to the semifinals for the sixth time and will play LAFC.

The 33-year-old Paulinho, who was recently called up to play for Portugal in friendly matches against Mexico and the United States, scored five goals in the series, which finished 7-2 on aggregate.