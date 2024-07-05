Three victims of violent crash involving alleged drunk driver in Castaic identified

Authorities have identified the three victims of a violent and deadly crash in Castaic earlier this week, which they believe involved an alleged drunk driver.

The crash happened early Wednesday morning at around 12:30 a.m. on The Old Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

"A silver 2010 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on The Old Road, south of Parker Road in the city of Castaic," said a CHP statement. "The Camry was traveling at a high rate of speed when it approached a curve in the roadway."

They say that the driver, identified as 19-year-old Redlands woman Taylor Roberson, lost control of the car as they were unable to negotiate the curve. The vehicle veered off the road before slamming into a tree on the east side, causing it to split in half and eject three of the passengers.

After splitting, the car continue before crashing into a light pole where it burst into flames, police said.

"The driver was able to self extricate herself from the vehicle," CHP officers said. "All passengers in the vehicle were declared deceased by Los Angeles County Fire Department upon arrival, due to multiple traumatic injuries."

The victims have been identified as 22-year-old Castaic man Brian White, Quinnell Shelton and Nylah Blanchard, whose ages are unknown, and two teenagers — a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl whose cities of residence are not immediately known.

Roberston was arrested after she was hospitalized for treatment on major injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

They say that she showed signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication, and after conducting a DUI investigation they deemed that she was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Anyone with further information on the crash is asked to contact CHP at (661) 600-1600.