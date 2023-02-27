Watch CBS News
Three teens wounded in shooting at Fullerton apartment complex

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Three teenage males were wounded in a shooting at a Fullerton apartment complex in a suspected gang-related attack, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported about 10:40 p.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Franklin Avenue near Magnolia Avenue, according to Fullerton police Lt. Tony Rios.

Officers were dispatched to a call of "multiple victims with gunshots down in front of the location," Rios told a videographer at the scene.

Police suspect it was a gang-related attack, Fullerton police Capt. Jon Radus said. One of the victims is 16 and the other two are 15, Radus said, adding they are expected to survive.

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 2:27 PM

