Three teens wounded in shooting at Fullerton apartment complex
Three teenage males were wounded in a shooting at a Fullerton apartment complex in a suspected gang-related attack, authorities said Monday.
The shooting was reported about 10:40 p.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Franklin Avenue near Magnolia Avenue, according to Fullerton police Lt. Tony Rios.
Officers were dispatched to a call of "multiple victims with gunshots down in front of the location," Rios told a videographer at the scene.
Police suspect it was a gang-related attack, Fullerton police Capt. Jon Radus said. One of the victims is 16 and the other two are 15, Radus said, adding they are expected to survive.
