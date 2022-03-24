Three shooting suspects arrested after brief Koreatown pursuit

Three men wanted for their involvement in a Koreatown shooting were arrested after leading police on a brief pursuit Thursday.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in a church parking lot near Eighth Street and Westmoreland Avenue after someone called saying their friend was shot.

According to a witness, the victim was part of a car wash fundraiser. He added that the victim was standing by a white sedan when the suspects' car arrived and stopped in the street outside of the fundraiser. One person exited the car, ran into the parking lot and shot the victim several times.

Other witnesses said that the suspect returned and shot the victim several times more. In total, a witness said about a dozen shots were fired.

Around the same time as when police arrived and found the male victim, another group of officers went into pursuit of the suspects' vehicle. It only lasted for two minutes and the suspects were arrested at Eighth Street and Catalina Street.

Police are investigating the motive behind the shooting.