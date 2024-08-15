Watch CBS News
Three school buses catch on fire in Riverside County, prompting investigation

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation after a set of school buses caught fire Thursday evening. 

The fire started at about 7:40 p.m. near Girard and Cajon Streets, west of Park Avenue in San Jacinto. When firefighters arrived they found three school buses engulfed in flames with multiple exposed structures nearby.

Crews contained the fire within 10 minutes, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. 

It's unclear what started the fire. Neither department reported any injuries.

