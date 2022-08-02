Three dead, two injured in high-speed crash in Rialto involving eight cars

High-speed crash involving eight cars leaves three dead, two injured in Rialto

High-speed crash involving eight cars leaves three dead, two injured in Rialto

High-speed crash involving eight cars leaves three dead, two injured in Rialto

A grizzly crash involving at least eight vehicles resulted in three fatalities and two injuries late Monday evening in Rialto.

The crash was reported at around 6:30 p.m. on Riverside Avenue and Valley Boulevard.

According to Rialto police, the crash was caused by one vehicle, said to be traveling at an extremely high rate of speed, that collided with the other cars involved — all of which were stopped at a light at the intersection.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, while two were rushed to a nearby hospital with what authorities called moderate injuries. One of the three was the driver that crashed into the other vehicles.

Their identities were withheld pending notification of next of kin.