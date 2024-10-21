Watch CBS News
Three buildings, including under construction home, damaged by fire in Winnetka

By Dean Fioresi

Firefighters extinguished a fire burning in Winnetka early Monday morning after it torched three buildings, one of which was an under construction home. 

The blaze was reported a little after 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 7900 block of N. Laramie Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Crews arrived and found a home undergoing some sort of construction that was engulfed in flames. The fire had already extended to two nearby buildings, said a statement from LAFD. 

"Firefighters fought fire in all three buildings and achieved a knockdown in 46 minutes with no injuries reported," the statement reported. 

They say that one of the buildings suffered fire damage in the attic while another suffered some damage on its second floor. 

