Thousands volunteer for Big Sunday's BIG Thanksgiving Stuffing event in Studio City

Thousands of volunteers gathered in Studio City on Wednesday to ensure that families across Southern California will have a Thanksgiving meal.

Taking over the Radford Studio Center lot, which houses CBS LA, was the 14th Annual Big Sunday's Thanksgiving Stuffing Event between 9 a.m. and noon. The event was staffed by nearly 3,000 people of all ages with the goal of filling 4,500 of Thanksgiving food.

"I just think it's really important to give back to the community and give to the underprivileged," one child volunteer said. 

According to Big Sunday, about 18,000 will be fed as a result of the event.

"This has been such an especially trying year for so many in Los Angeles, and such a difficult and divisive time in our country," Big Sunday said in a statement. "We think Thanksgiving will be a perfect time to do what we always try to do at Big Sunday: celebrate our differences while finding common ground."

