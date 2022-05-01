Thousands of runners take part in 26.2-mile OC marathon
Thousands of runners are hitting the road by taking part in the O.C. Marathon.
The 26.2-mile race started at the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel at 5:30 a.m. It goes through Corona del Mar and the Newport Harbor area. The finish line is at the O.C. Fairgrounds in Costa Mesa.
This is the first time the marathon was being held on the first Sunday in May since the pandemic began.
