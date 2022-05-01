Watch CBS News

Thousands of runners take part in 26.2-mile OC marathon

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Thousands of runners take part in 26.2-mile OC marathon 00:28

Thousands of runners are hitting the road by taking part in the O.C. Marathon. 

The 26.2-mile race started at the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel at 5:30 a.m. It goes through Corona del Mar and the Newport Harbor area. The finish line is at the O.C. Fairgrounds in Costa Mesa. 

This is the first time the marathon was being held on the first Sunday in May since the pandemic began. 

First published on May 1, 2022 / 5:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.