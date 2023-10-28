Thousands flock to Weingart Stadium for 88th edition of East LA Classic

More than 10,000 Angelenos enjoyed one of Southern California's most storied rivalries on Friday, when longtime rivals faced off for the 88th edition of the East Los Angeles Classic, which dates all the way back to 1925.

The classic showdown, which always pits James A. Garfield High School Bulldogs against Theodore Roosevelt High School Rough Riders, returned to East LA College's Weingart Stadium after last year's game was held at the LA Coliseum.

The longstanding showdown has been fairly even over the years, with recent history trending in the Bulldogs' favor. Only three matchups have been canceled since the game's inception, due to major historical events like the Great Depression, World War II and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regardless of the outcome though, the fans, of which there were more than 16,000 on Friday, reveled in the experience, which is the pride of the East Los Angeles community.

"Both Garfield and Roosevelt know how much this game means to us," said Judith Rivera, a junior at Roosevelt High School. "We both put in the effort to make it the best as possible for us students but people as well.

"It's just the atmosphere, the people around watching the game and seeing all the players play," said Garfield High School student Nicholas Mares.

"I know there's little kids who will someday get inspired to be out there on that field," said Roselyn Coreas, a senior at Roosevelt. "I think that's so important."

The event always draws a massive crowd usually sprinkled with alumni and local legends.

"Bringing the community together, now enjoying with the grandkids what we went through," recalled Jesus Lopez, a Garfield High School alumni from the Class of 1969.

Sonia Herrera, a Roosevelt High School alumni with the class of 1993, says that while the game means more than just the outcome, it definitely helps when your side wins.

"For a long time, those were the only high school sin our community," she said. "It's always been a fun rivalry to see who's the best in the east!"

This year's event was sponsored by both the Los Angeles Rams and Nike, helping both sides up the atmosphere and create a better experience for all.

"This is a special night," said Jonathan Franklin, former UCLA Bruin and NFL running back who is currently working as the Rams Director of Social Justice while speaking with KCAL News. "It doesn't just bring incredible game together, but really the community of East LA to celebrate the power of football."

Friday night's matchup ended in Garfield's favor, with the Bulldogs storming to a lopsided 49-16 victory. Garfield improves to 9-1 on the season while Roosevelt falls to 4-6.