Thousands flock to BAPS Hindu Temple in Chino Hills to celebrate Diwali

Dressed in traditional attire, devotees showed up to the BAPS Hindu Temple in Chino Hills to pray and give thanks during the one of the religion's most important festivals, Diwali.

"It's a time where we celebrate past achievements, value what we have here in our present, our friends and family, and refresh our minds before the future," said volunteer Aashi Patel. "We call our temple a Mandir. Mandir means a place where your minds become still. 'Man' meaning mind [and] 'dir' meaning still."

On this holiday, the devotees started early baking food, both savory and sweet, to place as offerings before the images of the god and deities.

"It's shown in front of God as a way of showing devotion," said volunteer Shayona Shah.

As many filed through the temple, they recited silent prayers and wishes of prosperity in the New Year.

"Pray to god for everyone, not only our community but each and every human being's happiness," said Chino Hills resident Shital Shah."

The Hindu Mandir in Chino Hills is the largest traditional temple in Southern California. It finished 10 years ago. Every piece of the temple was handcrafted by artisans in India. Pink sandstone lines the outside while panels of deities, carved from Italian marble, decorate the inside.

The stones were brought to Chino Hills and workers hand-assembled the pieces by using very minuscule amounts of cement and screws.

The Festival of Lights not only honors the New Year but celebrates light over darkness, good over evil and is a promise of prosperity for all who believe.