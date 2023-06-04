Thousands expected in WeHo as Pride weekend festivities continue

West Hollywood's Pride weekend festivities were slated to come to a close Sunday with a parade through its streets.

The WeHo Pride Street Fair runs from noon to 10 p.m. at Santa Monica and San Vicente boulevards, featuring an array of LGBTQ+ community groups and allied organizations.

The event will include a presentation of honors for Pride icons and allies, including Laith Ashley, Niecy Nash-Betts and wife Jessica Betts, and actress Melissa McCarthy.

Sunday's parade along Santa Monica Boulevard will begin at Crescent Heights Boulevard and move west to Robertson Boulevard. The following streets through the festival area will be closed:

San Vicente Boulevard will be closed until 10 a.m. Monday from Melrose Avenue to Santa Monica Boulevard;

Eastbound Santa Monica Boulevard from North La Cienega Boulevard to North Doheny Drive through 7 a.m. Monday;

Robertson Boulevard from Santa Monica Boulevard to Melrose Avenue through 7 a.m. Monday;

Westbound Santa Monica Boulevard from North La Cienega Boulevard to North Doheny Drive through 7 a.m. Monday;

San Vicente Boulevard from Santa Monica Boulevard to Cynthia Street through 10 a.m. Monday; and

Santa Monica Boulevard will be closed from Fairfax Avenue to Doheny Drive -- including side streets one block north and one block south of Santa Monica -- through 5 p.m. Sunday.