Ventura County man arrested for allegedly kidnapping woman, tying her up inside his home

A Ventura County man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping a woman and tying her up inside his home before sexually assaulting her, deputies said in a news release.

The investigation began on Oct. 7, 2025, when Ventura County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Thousand Oaks Boulevard after receiving a call from the victim stating that she was beaten and sexually assaulted, said a news release from VCSO.

Investigators conducted a series of interviews while investigating the allegations, which led them to identify the suspect as 45-year-old Nathan Toft of Thousand Oaks.

"It was discovered that Toft had tied up the victim and confined her by force inside his home in the 100 block of Helecho Court," the release said. "Toft then tortured the victim and sexually assaulted her before the victim was able to escape and call 911."

Upon serving a search warrant at Toft's home, deputies took him into custody for false imprisonment, domestic violence, criminal threats, rape and other undisclosed sexual assault related charges, VSCO's release said.

Deputies say that there was a relationship between Toft and the victim, but did not provide further details.

He was booked and remains behind bars in lieu of $1 million bail, according to deputies.

"Due to the nature of this investigation, detectives believe there may be additional witnesses," the release said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact VSCO at (805) 371-8397.