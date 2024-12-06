Thieves use stolen truck to ram San Bernardino County Goodwill and steal safe

Though business seems to have returned to normal inside of the Goodwill Boutique in Redlands on Friday, the lingering impact of a brazen burglary remained.

It happened early Sunday morning, when police say that someone stole a GMC Sierra pickup truck and used it to ram through the storefront of the Goodwill Boutique on Palms Avenue, according to the Redlands Police Department.

"it's outrageous," said David Hamilton, who lives nearby. "That's like the lowest of the low."

It's still unclear exactly what, and how much was taken, but officers say that a safe was among the items stolen last weekend.

The incident left extensive damage, which remain under repair as a plywood board covers what once used to be the store's front window. Store management says that they were forced to close for several days as the first repairs got underway.

After the theft, the truck was abandoned and still running about a block away, police said. They believe the suspects used a second vehicle to flee.

Along with the safe, residents say that the burglary stole their sense of safety.

"It's pretty overwhelming, kind of concerning for the safety of us — we're two doors down," said one woman. "I mean how much money are you gonna get from a Goodwill anyway? So why would you do that? I hope they get caught."

Although there is a camera pointed at the front door of the store, RPD detectives say that they haven't been able to obtain security video yet. Anyone who knows more is urged to contact them at (909) 798-7681.