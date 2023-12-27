Thieves take wallet from woman waiting in line for carousel at Irvine Spectrum

Irvine police have issued a warning for people to be aware of their surroundings as they search for two thieves who were caught on camera as they stole a woman's wallet while she waited in line for a carousel ride.

The video posted to the Irvine Police Department's Instagram page shows the two suspect's closely following behind a woman carrying a baby as she gets in line for the Irvine Spectrum Center Carousel in November.

The pair can be seen standing close to the woman, at which point one reaches into her purse and grabs her wallet, police say.

Shortly after they can be seen exiting the line and walking away from the woman.

Anyone who recognizes either of the suspects is asked to contact investigators at mricci@cityofirvine.org.

Due to a notable increase in similar crimes in Irvine, police issued a series of warnings for locals, which included:

keeping distance from strangers,

making sure that purses and bags are zipped or latched shut when in public, and

when shopping, make sure not to store purses in your shopping cart.