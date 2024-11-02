Thieves hit Garden Grove home on Halloween; take off with guns, hundreds of thousands in cash

Some homeowners in Garden Grove are living on edge after their house was hit by a group of thieves on Halloween.

It happened at around 11 p.m. at a home in the 13400 block of Gardenia Avenue, according to the Garden Grove Police Department. They say that two suspects, both wearing hooded sweatshirts, were involved in the incident.

"Officers arrived to find that the suspects had forced entry, cut power to the residence, and stolen a large safe containing valuable property," a statement from GGPD said.

Home security footage shows one of the burglars pushing a massive safe down the driveway of the family's home before it gets lifted into the trunk of a getaway vehicle.

Police say that the car is a dark gray Chrysler Pacifica minivan without license plates.

Homeowners say that the 700 pound safe had hundreds of thousands of dollars inside, as well as guns, jewelry and other valuable items.

"Two guys were just basically struggling with it for a long time — slid it across the sidewalk and barely lifted it to the back of the van," said Peter Lee, one of the homeowners. "Still no cops, I just feel so helpless."

They also say that the entire time they were trick or treating they were followed, and as they were about to head home they found that their tires had been slashed.

"I was so shocked," said Vicki Nguyen, the other homeowner. "I'm still shaken up, I'm so scared. I don't even want to be here."