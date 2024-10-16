Thieves disguised as gardeners steal $10,000 and guns from Upland home

A group of thieves disguised as home gardeners broke into a house in Upland this week, taking off with thousands of dollars and guns from a family while they were away.

It happened on Tuesday at around noon, according to the Upland Police Department.

The suspects loading a large gun safe they had stolen from a home in Upland into a black car. Chau Vang

Police say that the ordeal began when one suspect, wearing a mask and a sweater, first showed up at the family's home posing as a DoorDash delivery driver. He left shortly after, with the homeowners telling police that they hadn't ordered anything that would cause the man to come to their home.

Nearly 30 minutes later, two more men, both wearing gloves, masks, jeans and straw hats typical with what gardeners might wear, arrived at the home and began to walk about the property.

They eventually made their way into the backyard where they used the sliding glass door to enter the home.

One of the burglary suspects, disguised as a home gardener, inside one of the bedrooms of an Upland home. Chau Vang

Ring video shows the suspects inside, wandering about from room to room. It's unclear exactly how long they were inside, but the residents say that the suspects stole a gun safe that was bolted to the floor, which had several guns inside, $10,000 in cash and important documents.

Police say that this is the first time that they've investigated a burglary where the thieves used this particular disguise, and that they usually come dressed up as service repair people.

They're unsure if the incident is related to the international crime ring that is suspected of burglarizing homes throughout Southern California.