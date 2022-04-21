Pursuit suspect wanted in connection to a non-injury shooting surrenders in Koreatown

A man wanted in connection with a non-injury shooting was arrested in Koreatown Wednesday night after leading authorities on an approximately 50-minute pursuit that began in the South Gate area.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies began pursuing the man in a blue Nissan truck about 8:30 p.m.

Authorities stopped pursuing the truck and switched to tracking mode as the vehicle made its way on freeways and streets through South Los Angeles, Pico-Union, Westlake and downtown Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police Department officers eventually began pursuing the truck as it entered Koreatown, and the man pulled over at the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and Westmoreland Avenue, near the Hollywood (101) Freeway, about 9:20 p.m.

The man surrendered to police and was taken into custody without further incident.