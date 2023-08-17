The Go-To Girlfriend: Trending workout items to keep in your gym bag

The Go-To Girlfriend: Must-have items for your gym bag

The Go-To Girlfriend: Must-have items for your gym bag

The Go-To Girlfriend: Must-have items for your gym bag

Lifestyle expert and Go-To Girlfriend Sadie Murray shows us some must-have workout items to keep in your gym bag.

Here are some products that will take your workout to the next level:

Workout bag and gear; Marshalls & T.J. Maxx, $10 and up

Quantum Energy Squares, $19.99 per box

Mad Hippie Corrective Peptide Serum, $33

VitaSea Mineral Sunscreen Stick, $14.50, 100% of profits go to Maui Strong Hawaii Community Foundation

HigherDOSE Get Salty Spray, $35