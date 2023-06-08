The Go-To Girlfriend: Hottest products celebrating Pride Month
Lifestyle expert Sadie Murray shares some Pride Month beauty promotions and products that benefit the LGBTQ+ community.
- Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water Pride Edition: Available at Walmart, CVS, Ulta
- Kiehl's Limited Edition PRIDE Ultra Facial Cream: Available at Kiehl's stores nationwide
- Redken One United Special Edition: Ulta.com
- Fruit Loots: FruitLoots.com
- Santa Monica Place: SantaMonicaPlace.com
