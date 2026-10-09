The CHP is in pursuit of reckless driver in Orange County

The California Highway Patrol is pursuing a reckless driver in a white BMW in Orange County.

The driver is traveling southbound on the 5 Freeway, but the pursuit started in South Los Angeles. At times, the driver reached 100 miles per hour during the chase.

The chase then moved south on the 405 Freeway before switching to the 5 Freeway in Irvine. The chase continued toward San Juan Capistrano.

This is a developing news story, check back for updates.