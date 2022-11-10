Watch CBS News
The AP projects Tony Thurmond has been reelected as California's superintendent of public instruction

Thurmond defeated challenger Lance Ray Christensen to retain the top spot. 

This office is nonpartisan.

Most California students did not meet standards in math and English this year, state officials announced in October in another example of test scores continuing to fall after the pandemic — including notable declines for Black and Latino children.

Two out of three California students did not meet state math standards, and more than half did not meet English standards, the Los Angeles Times reported. The numbers were worse for students of color, as 84% of Black students and 79% of Latino students did not meet math standards in 2022.

