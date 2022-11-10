Watch CBS News
The AP projects Fiona Ma has been reelected as California treasurer

The AP has projected that Fiona Ma has been elected to a second term as California treasurer.

According to the state's voter guide, Ma says she'll "fight for people across our great state by investing in housing, schools, hospitals, infrastructure, first responders, environmental protection, green energy and transportation."

Ma says she played a role in refinancing state bonds to save taxpayers more than $5 billion over the next two decades. She says she received bipartisan support from legislators for her oversight of COVID-19 funds, which "prevented hundreds of millions of dollars in potential fraud and abuse," she states.

First published on November 9, 2022 / 7:43 PM

