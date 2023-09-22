Watch CBS News
The 15th bus of migrants from Texas arrive at Union Station

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A bus filled with 45 migrants sent from Texas arrived at Union Station in Los Angeles around 9:30 a.m. Friday. This makes the 15th migrant bus sent from Texas to L.A. since June 14.

On Friday's bus, there were 13 families with 23 children, collectively from Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Venezuela. With these migrants included, Los Angeles has received 605 asylum-seekers.    

The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights and The L.A. Welcomes Collective confirmed the arrival of the bus. "There is no crisis of compassion in Los Angeles, CA. There is plenty of sympathy & kindness in the largest, most diverse state in the U.S. Our limited resources will support those who need us and they in turn make our communities safe, vital, & strong," wrote CHIRLA on X (formerly Twitter).   

First published on September 22, 2023 / 10:59 AM

