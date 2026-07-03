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Stretch of coast in Laguna Beach closed after 2,000-gallon sewage spill

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Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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A stretch of the coast at Thalia Beach in Laguna Beach is closed after a 2,000-gallon sewage spill.

Health officials from the Orange County Care Agency issued an ocean water closure on Thursday after 2,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the waters, caused by a malfunction of a force main sewer line pump.

The closure spans a quarter mile upcoast to a quarter mile downcoast of Anita Street at Thalia Beach.

Officials said the area will remain closed to ocean water contact sports for at least three days until results of follow-up water quality monitoring meet acceptable standards.

Officials urge the public to avoid entering the water in the impacted area and to follow posted signs. 

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