Stretch of coast in Laguna Beach closed after 2,000-gallon sewage spill

A stretch of the coast at Thalia Beach in Laguna Beach is closed after a 2,000-gallon sewage spill.

Health officials from the Orange County Care Agency issued an ocean water closure on Thursday after 2,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the waters, caused by a malfunction of a force main sewer line pump.

The closure spans a quarter mile upcoast to a quarter mile downcoast of Anita Street at Thalia Beach.

Officials said the area will remain closed to ocean water contact sports for at least three days until results of follow-up water quality monitoring meet acceptable standards.

Officials urge the public to avoid entering the water in the impacted area and to follow posted signs.