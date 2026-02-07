Terrance Gore, former MLB outfielder and three-time World Series champion, dies at 34

Terrance Gore, a former outfielder and three-time World Series champion known for his blazing speed on the base paths, has died at 34 years old, according to Major League Baseball officials. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Terrance Gore looks on during batting practice prior to Game Three of the American League Championship Series against the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium on October 14, 2014 in Kansas City, Missouri. Dilip Vishwanat / Getty Images

The Georgia native played in parts of eight big league seasons, five of which came with the Kansas City Royals, who drafted him in the 2011 MLB Draft out of Gulf Coast State College in Florida.

"We are heartbroken from the loss of Terrance Gore, and send our love to his family and loved ones," said a statement shared by the Royals.

He won his first World Series with Kansas City in 2015, despite not being a member of the team's World Series roster after playing in the American League Divisional and Championship Series that postseason. Gore won back-to-back titles as a member of the 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers and 2021 Atlanta Braves.

"The Dodgers express their sorrow over the sudden passing of Terrance Gore, a member of our 2020 World Series champions," the Dodgers said on X. "We send our condolences to his loved ones."

In one of the more unique professional careers, Gore only played in 112 games and had 85 plate appearances. Largely used as a pinch-runner, he had just 16 hits and one RBI but tallied 43 stolen bases on 52 attempts. He was 5-for-5 in postseason stolen base attempts as well.

Despite making his debut in 2014, Gore didn't get his first MLB hit until 2018. It was just 12 at-bats into his career.

Terrance Gore with the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2020 MLB Postseason. Kelly Gavin/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Gore also appeared for the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets, making his last big league appearance in 2022.

He is survived by his wife and three children, MLB said. They live in Florida where Gore was working as a trainer and coached his son's baseball team.