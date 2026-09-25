Teoscar Hernández, Andy Pages hit home runs, Skubal strikes out 10 as Dodgers beat Giants 2-0

Teoscar Hernández and Andy Pages hit home runs in the second inning to back Tarik Skubal's three-hit, seven-inning performance, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 2-0 on Friday night.

Shohei Ohtani went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts in his third game back after a 13-game stint on the injured list because of right biceps discomfort.

Skubal (12-7) struck out 10, including four straight during one stretch, and didn't walk a batter in his 10th start for the two-time defending World Series champions since being acquired from Detroit on Aug. 2. The Dodgers had won each of his previous six outings as he went 4-0 over his last four decisions spanning six starts since a loss to Milwaukee on Aug. 16.

It was the two-time reigning AL Cy Young Award winner's fourth double-digit strikeout game of the season, second with Los Angeles.

Roki Sasaki pitched a perfect eighth with a pair of strikeouts before Tanner Scott finished the one hour, 53 minute game for his 24th save. It was the second-fastest game in the ballpark's 27-year history and the fastest Giants-Dodgers game since a 1:50 contest on Aug. 30, 1958, in the second game of a doubleheader, according to MLB.

Giants starter Yunior Marte (0-2) surrendered the two home runs among his six hits in five innings. Earlier in the day, San Francisco welcomed back former closer Camilo Doval, claimed off waivers after they dealt him to the Yankees ahead of the 2025 trade deadline.

Manager Dave Roberts gave utility man Tommy Edman a day off to rest and planned to sit some regulars or give them shorter stints in Sunday's regular-season finale.

Los Angeles has won six straight against the Giants and is 7-4 this year to capture the season series for a fifth straight season, going 47-22 during that time.

The Dodgers have held opponents to four or fewer runs in 108 games, going 82-26 in those contests.

Up next

LHP Blake Snell (4-1, 1.86 ERA) pitches Saturday against his former Giants team, which counters with LHP Matt Wilkinson (1-3, 3.65).