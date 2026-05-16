2 hospitalized after Temecula wine country trolley, Tesla and Rivian collide

Two people were hospitalized on Saturday after a trolley, Tesla and Rivian collided in Temecula's wine country.

The crash happened just after 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Rancho California and Calle Contento, where a Temecula Wine Trolley with 15 occupants was involved in a crash with the two electric vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol's Temecula Office.

"Thankfully, only minor injuries were reported," CHP officers said. "Two parties were transported for evaluation and the roadway has been cleared."

Police did not provide exact specifics on what led up to the crash and if there would be any criminal charges filed. They urged people visiting Temecula wineries to drive sober, stay alert and maintain distance when driving behind other vehicles.

"Pro Tip from your local CHP: Even cutting-edge EVs and charming wine trolleys have to follow the same rules of the road. Distracted driving + wine country traffic = a bad combo no matter how fancy your ride is," the CHP release said.