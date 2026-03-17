Temecula student hospitalized in critical condition after crash outside of high school

A student was hospitalized after they were hit by a car outside of Temecula Valley High School on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash, which happened just off campus near Margarita and Rancho Vista roads, was reported just after school had let out for the day at 3:30 p.m., according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the scene after learning of a collision involving a pedestrian.

"Upon arrival, deputies located an unresponsive juvenile in the roadway," deputies said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition by Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department paramedics.

Deputies say that the driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with their investigation. No arrests have been made as the cause of the collision remains under investigation, RSO officials said.

TVHS school officials shared a letter with parents after the crash.

"I am writing to share that one of our students was involved in a traffic incident after school today on Margarita Road and sustained significant injuries," the letter said. "Emergency responders were on scene quickly, and the student is currently receiving medical care."

School leaders said that the student's identity and further details would not be shared to honor their privacy during the difficult time. They said that additional counselors would be on campus to provide support to staff and students on Wednesday.

"We recognize that news like this can affect students in different ways, and we are committed to providing care and support to anyone who needs it," the letter said.