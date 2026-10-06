Los Angeles man, a parolee out of prison for a week, arrested for fatally shooting Temecula woman

A Los Angeles man who was out of prison for just over a week was arrested in Ventura County on Monday after he allegedly shot and killed a woman in Temecula.

The shooting happened on Monday, October 5, at around 7:30 a.m., when Riverside County deputies were called to the 28000 block of Colorado Avenue in Temecula for reports of "unknown trouble," according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, deputies found 30-year-old resident Shaquilah Howard suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department paramedics.

Rashad Populus, the 28-year-old Los Angeles man arrested for allegedly shooting a Temecula woman on Oct. 5, 2026. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

Investigators with the department's Central Homicide Unit were able to identify the suspect as 28-year-old Los Angeles man Rashad Populus.

"Further investigation revealed Populus was released on parole on September 24, 2026, stemming from a conviction for assault with a firearm," the RSO news release said. "On October 5, 2026 ... Populus was located in the city of Oxnard, where he was taken into custody without incident."

Populus was booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta for murder and violation of parole.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact RSO Central Homicide Investigator Manjarrez at 951-955-2777.