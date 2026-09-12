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Hit-and-run driver arrested for crash that injured Riverside County deputy in Murrieta

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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An alleged hit-and-run driver was arrested for a crash that injured a Riverside County deputy in Murrieta earlier this week.

It happened at around 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Winchester Road and Murrieta Hot Springs Road, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. 

Department officials said that a deputy had conducted a traffic stop in the area when the crash occurred. 

"During the stop, while outside of his patrol vehicle, the deputy was struck by a passing vehicle, injuring the deputy," RSO officials said. "The deputy was transported to a local hospital in stable condition."

According to California Highway Patrol detectives handling the investigation, the passing vehicle continued to drive northbound after the collision. The driver was stopped a short distance away by RSO deputies. 

The suspect, identified as 68-year-old Winchester man Gregory Lilly, was arrested at the scene for felony hit-and-run causing injury. Officers said he has since been released. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and CHP officers said that Lilly may have been driving under the influence at the time. He is due in court in October. 

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