Felony charges expected after Temecula man found dead on street outside of Pechanga Resort Casino

Felony charges are expected to be filed against the suspect who allegedly assaulted a man and left him lying in a busy Temecula intersection, where he was fatally struck by a car over the weekend.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was patrolling near the intersection of Pechanga Parkway and Wolf Valley Road, located adjacent to the casino's north parking garage, when he "noticed an adult male lying unresponsive in the roadway" on Saturday at around 11:50 p.m.

A news release from RSO said that the deputy began to render medical aid to the victim, who appeared to have suffered traumatic injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene.

On Sunday, deputies identified the victim as 35-year-old Temecula man George Fresquez IV.

"During the investigation, it was discovered that the victim had been assaulted in the roadway and left unresponsive," the release said. "Through further investigation, deputies determined that after the assault occurred, the victim was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Pechanga Parkway."

Investigators identified the suspect in the assault as 39-year-old Vista resident Alex Leyva. He was located and taken into custody before he was booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center for murder, RSO's release said. He remains behind bars in lieu of $1 million bail.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Fresquez was also identified, deputies noted. They were taken to the Southwest Sheriff's Station to speak with investigators, who said that they were cooperative and later released.

"Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the collision," deputies said.

The case was forwarded to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office for review and filing consideration on Tuesday.

Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to contact RSO investigators at (951) 955-2777 or (951) 696-3000.