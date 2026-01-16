2 hospitalized after car plows into Temecula storefront and causes major damage

Two people were hospitalized after a car plowed into a Temecula strip mall on Thursday night.

It happened a little before 8:30 p.m. at a barbershop located at the intersection of Temecula Parkway and Butterfield Stage Road, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies investigating the incident said that the driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed into the building. The reason for the crash remains under investigation.

A look at the aftermath of Thursday night's crash. CBS LA

Both the driver and a passenger were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. They were both said to be in stable condition on Friday.

No one inside the barbershop or surrounding businesses was injured in the collision. Firefighters said that the damage to the building was extensive.

Deputies said that the driver of the crash was not arrested on Thursday, but that their investigation was ongoing.