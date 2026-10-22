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2 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Temecula involving big rig

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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Two people were killed, and one other was injured when a big rig and an SUV collided head-on in Temecula on Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The crash happened at around 2:40 p.m. on Temecula Parkway, also known as Highway 79, near Horizon View Street, police said in a news release, noting that the big rig and SUV collided on the four-lane street after one of the vehicles crossed into opposing lanes of traffic, though it's still unclear which vehicle did so.

According to CHP investigators, the crash caused the SUV to catch on fire, killing both occupants. Neither has yet been identified by the Riverside County Sheriff's Coroner. 

Police said the big rig driver was injured, but was able to exit his vehicle.

The road was closed for several hours as CHP detectives investigated the cause of the incident. By late evening, both damaged vehicles were removed from the road after a hazardous materials team cleaned oil and other fluids that leaked from the collision. 

CHP's Temecula Office is investigating the incident.

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