Teen shot and killed in South Bay, suspect remains at large

By
Austin Turner
/ KCAL News

Police are searching for a suspect after a young man was shot and killed in the South Bay of Los Angeles early Friday morning.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in Wilmington at about 1:15 a.m., according to authorities. The officers found a vehicle carrying about six people in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Wilmington Boulevard, with one suffering from a gunshot wound.

Life-saving measures were attempted on the man who was shot, but he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. He was identified by police only as an 18-year-old man, with the release of his identity pending notification of next of kin.

Investigations revealed that the shooting that fatally wounded the man took place at Q Street and Lagoon Avenue, not far from where police found the car. Police said it was likely a car-to-car shooting, and there's a possibility it was gang-related.

Of the six people inside of the vehicle, there were multiple under the age of 18, per police.

No suspects were identified as of 5:30 a.m. No additional details were immediately made available.

