Teen shot during attempted robbery in Winnetka; shooter still at large

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A teenager was shot in Winnetka late Sunday and investigators are still searching for the shooter. 

Officers were dispatched to the scene, near Mason Avenue and Roscoe Boulevard, just before 6 p.m. after learning of the shooting, according to Los Angeles Police Department investigators. 

They arrived to find one the teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound. His condition was not immediately known. 

Investigators say that the shooting happened when the teenager walked by a group of four men, all believed to be between 18 and 19 years old, one of which told him to empty his pockets. 

The boy allegedly refused, prompting one of the men to produce a gun and shoot him. The men then fled from the area in a white sedan, investigators noted. 

October 29, 2023

