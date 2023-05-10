Watch CBS News
Teen shot at gas station in Canoga Park, police search for suspect

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A 17-year-old is in critical condition after being shot at an Arco gas station in Canoga Park.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the Arco located at Vanowen Street and Independence Avenue.

Officers said the teen was buying items in the store when the suspects drove up and began arguing with the victim. That's when the teen was shot and then ran over by the suspects car before driving away, according to investigators.

Detectives later found an Alfa Romeo SUV blocks away with bullet holes in the windshield.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics took the victim to a hospital where the teen is currently in critical condition.

There was no suspect description.

