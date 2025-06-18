Teen in critical condition after Lynwood shooting

A teenager was critically injured in Lynwood early Wednesday morning after he was shot in the stomach, according to authorities.

The incident was reported at about 12:20 a.m. near the intersection of Atlantic and Lavinia avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition, authorities said.

No additional details were immediately made available. It's not yet clear if the shooting was gang-related.

Authorities hadn't yet located any suspects as of 7:30 a.m.