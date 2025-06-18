Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen in critical condition after Lynwood shooting

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

Teen boy shot in Lynwood
Teen boy shot in Lynwood 01:11

A teenager was critically injured in Lynwood early Wednesday morning after he was shot in the stomach, according to authorities.

The incident was reported at about 12:20 a.m. near the intersection of Atlantic and Lavinia avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition, authorities said.

No additional details were immediately made available. It's not yet clear if the shooting was gang-related.

Authorities hadn't yet located any suspects as of 7:30 a.m.

Austin Turner

Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.