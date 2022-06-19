Watch CBS News
Teen killed when shooter in dark SUV opens fire in Baldwin Hills

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A teenager was shot and killed on a busy Baldwin Hills street in a car-to-car shooting. 

The shooting unfolded Saturday afternoon on La Cienega near Obama boulevards. 

LAPD's South Homicide Bureau says the shooter pulled up in a dark SUV and opened fire. 

The victims pulled into a Target parking lot and the shooter sped off. 

The 23-year-old driver in the victim's car was critically wounded. The 17-year-old passenger later died at a hospital. Four people in the backseat were not physically hurt.

No further details were available. 

