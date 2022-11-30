Team Mexico fans pack Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet watch party

Nervousness and excitement join with green jerseys and Mexican flags as team Mexico fans pack the Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet World Cup watch party.

It's a must win for Mexico to stay alive in this match against Saudi Arabia, and they are the underdogs.

About 1,500 team Mexico fans at this watch party are hoping for a win.

Sandra Delatorre said she and her group arrived early to the watch party to secure their viewing spot, and she too has high hopes for her Mexican team.

"Nervous but excited, I think we can take it…. we're going to take it," said Delatorre.