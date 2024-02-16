Taylor Swift donates $100,000 to family of woman killed in Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting

Family remembers Kansas City shooting victim Kansas City parade shooting victim remembered as "the life of the party" 02:55

Taylor Swift has donated $100,000 to the family of a beloved local radio host who was killed in the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday. More than 20 others were wounded in the deadly shooting.

On Thursday, Kansas City police identified 43-year-old Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who hosted radio station KFFI's "Taste of Tejano," as the sole deceased victim of the shooting that occurred as the Chiefs title celebration was concluding. KFFI first announced Lopez-Galvan's death in a post on social media on Wednesday.

Radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, 43, was killed in the Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting. Family photo

In wake of her death, a GoFundMe with the goal of $75,000 was created in her memory on Thursday. As of Friday afternoon, contributions surged past $260,000 total and Swift was among those who donated to the fund.

"Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss," Swift wrote on the fundraising website, with two donations of $50,000. Her representatives confirmed with CBS News that Swift, who is dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, donated to the GoFundMe.

As for Lopez-Galvan's family, they spoke with CBS News about her devastating loss. Beto Lopez, her brother, said Lopez-Galvan was "the life of the party."

"There's an initial shock, and it feels like a bad dream," Lopez said.

Taylor Swift walks off the field after Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Lopez-Galvan's sister, Carmen Lopez-Murguia, said she was in good spirits at the parade.

"She was just really happy to be there," said Lopez-Murguia. "We did not expect the day to end like this."

Among the other victims, half were under the age of 16, with the youngest being just 8 years old.

Two juveniles were charged in connection with the deadly shooting. The unidentified suspects are being detained on gun-related and resisting arrest charges, according to a Jackson County family court statement released on Friday.