Taylor Swift announces new album "The Tortured Poets Department" during Grammy acceptance speech
Taylor Swift announced Sunday night that she is dropping a new studio album on April 19.
Swift revealed she's releasing "The Tortured Poets Department" during her acceptance speech at the 66th Grammy Awards for best pop vocal album, which she won for "Midnights."
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
