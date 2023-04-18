Here are Tax Day 2023 discounts, freebies and deals

Expert tips on preparing for next tax season Expert shares tips on how to prepare for next tax season 04:09

It's Tax Day, which can mean frustration, relief — or panic, for the roughly 40 million Americans who wait until the last minute to file their returns.

If you have yet to file, head over to the IRS website to finish the deed or ask for an extension. But once filing's behind you (or not), you can celebrate by going after a few freebies or discounts that companies have historically offered around tax season.

Read on for the dining and shopping deals on tap for this year's tax season — and how to get them.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse

If you're eating your feelings about your diminished refund, take $10 off a $40 purchase for pickup and delivery orders at BJ's. Use the code 10OFF40 on April 18 only.

Boston Market

On April 18, consumers can get a half-chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread, a cookie and a fountain drink, for $10.40.

Cheesecake Factory

Until April 21, the Cheesecake Factory is letting diners save $10.40 on an online order of $50 or more. Customers can claim the offer on the restaurant's website or Door Dash if they use the promo code TAXDAY1040 at checkout.

Copper Cow Coffee

This online coffee seller is offering 14% off any purchase with the code TAXDAY.

Dairy Queen

The frozen-treat chain is offering shoppers a small Blizzard for less than a dollar until April 23. The order is valid in the app for registered users.

Hooters

On April 18, the chain is offering three "1040 EZ meal deals" for $10.40. Dine-in customers can choose from four chicken tenders and fries; 6 bone-in wings and fries or 8 boneless wings and fries, plus a few bucks off Blue Moon pints and Long Island iced teas.

Krispy Kreme

The donut chain is offering a buy-one-get-one-almost-free deal for April 18. Customers who buy a dozen assorted or original glazed donuts can get another dozen for only the price of sales tax. Online buyers can get the second dozen completely free with the code TAXBREAK.

Kona Ice

On April 18 only — a day the ice cream chain is dubbing "chill out day" — Kona Ice is offering a free cup of its signature ice. Find the closest ice truck at Kona's website here.

Office Max/Office Depot

If tax season leaves you with an urge to shred something, Office Max and Office Depot will let you do it for free. Take advantage of in-store shredding to get rid of up to 5 pounds of documents to shred with this coupon.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

The sandwich chain is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal for Tax Day to diners who order online. The deal is good for two original sandwiches, and customers must use the promo code BOGO when ordering through Potbelly's website or app.

White Castle

The fast-food chain is offering 18% off your entire order on April 18 only. Shoppers can claim it online with the code SAVE or download a printable coupon here if visiting a physical location.