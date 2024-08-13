Taskforce seizes more than 2 million illicit marijuana packages disguised as children's candy

More than 2 million illicit cannabis packages disguised as children's candy were seized in Los Angeles, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday.

The exact date of the operation was not disclosed, but investigators with the Governor's Unified Cannabis Enforcement Taskforce reported the seizure of the packages in the Los Angeles Toy District. They were illegally marked with a forged California seal.

"Much of the packaging resembled popular food and candy brands that could appeal to children, including items resembling Twinkies and Sweet Tarts," the Governor's statement said.

A graphic detailing the deceptive packaging of the more than 2 million illicit cannabis packages seized from Los Angeles' Toy District. Office of California Governor Gavin Newsom

Eleven different store fronts in the Toy District were targeted in the operation, where they were allegedly manufacturing and selling bulk packaging used to deceive customers and "thwart state safety and quality regulations," the statement said.

In all, 2,279,900 contraband packages were seized. Additionally, they took more than 30 banker-sized boxes and garbage bags filled with illicit marijuana and 32 boxes and bags of illicit cigarettes and tobacco products.

"California is committed to supporting our safe and legal cannabis market," Gov. Newsom said in the statement. "We will not tolerate criminal activity that undermines the legal market, especially when it puts children at risk. This successful operation in the Toy District reinforces our commitment and sends a clear warning to criminals choosing to operate outside the safer legal industry."

Officials say that the seizure shines a light on the concerning trend facing California, where cannabis can be legally sold when licensed correctly.

"This packaging provides a thin yet frightening veil of legitimacy for illicit operations," said California Department of Tax and Fee Administration Director Nick Maduros. "It violates the trust of California consumers who believe that the cannabis symbol signifies a certain product standard, and it enables illegal operators to circumvent tax and licensing requirements."

The statement further notes that cannabis goods must be labeled to ensure that consumers are aware of what they're buying, especially to prevent unintended use. On top of the universal symbol for cannabis, packaging is typically child-resistant, tamper-evident, resealable and opaque when it is an edible cannabis product.

Businesses that distribute product must be licensed with the Department of Cannabis Control or have invoices from a cannabis business already licensed by the DCC.

Since it's creation in 2022, Newsom's Unified Cannabis Enforcement Taskforce has seized more than $465 million in unlicensed cannabis products, eradicated more than 470,000 illegal cannabis plants, seized 150 illegal firearms and arrested nearly 40 people.