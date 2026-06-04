Tarzana deadly stabbing suspect identified as son of victim's girlfriend: "I just killed the man of sin"

A Tarzana man allegedly killed his mother's boyfriend before turning himself in, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

In a news release, the LAPD said officers responded to the 19200 block of Erwin Street in Tarzana around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday after a 911 caller said they had killed a man.

"I am the son of a man, I just killed the man of sin," the caller said, according to the LAPD.

Upon arrival, officers found an 81-year-old man suffering from stab wounds in the front yard of a home. The man, identified as James Handy, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

The suspect, later identified as 44-year-old Michael Gledhill of Tarzana, flagged down officers at the scene and told them that he was the one they were looking for, police said. Gledhill lives at the home with his mother, who was Handy's girlfriend.

Gledhill was arrested on suspicion of murder and transported to Van Nuys Jail. His bail was set at $2 million.

Police said the incident was isolated, and there appears to be no danger to the public.