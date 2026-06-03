80-year-old man stabbed to death in Tarzana neighborhood

An 80-year-old man was stabbed to death in a Tarzana neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the deadly stabbing happened at about 9:30 a.m. in the 19200 block of Erwin Street. Officers found the man, who is about 80 years old, outside of a nearby home.

LAPD said the Los Angeles Fire Department took the victim to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers took a 44-year-old man into custody.

It's unclear if the pair knew each other. LAPD said the deadly stabbing was an isolated incident.