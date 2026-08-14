Taffle Fire in Riverside County prompts evacuation warnings and orders
Crews are battling a 55-acre brush fire in Riverside County, near the San Bernardino National Forest.
The blaze was reported around 12:40 p.m. at Taffle Ranch and Red Mountain roads, 5 miles southeast of Hemet. As of 3:30 p.m., the Taffle Fire is 5% contained.
Numerous firefighting air tankers from across the State are flying fire-suppression missions as conditions allow, according to Cal Fire.
Evacuation Orders issued for the following zones:
- RVC-1912
- RVC-1979
Evacuation Warnings issued for the following zone:
- RVC-1769-A
- RVC-1770-B
- RVC-1913-B