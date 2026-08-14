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Taffle Fire in Riverside County prompts evacuation warnings and orders

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

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Crews are battling a 55-acre brush fire in Riverside County, near the San Bernardino National Forest.

The blaze was reported around 12:40 p.m. at Taffle Ranch and Red Mountain roads, 5 miles southeast of Hemet.  As of 3:30 p.m., the Taffle Fire is 5% contained.

Numerous firefighting air tankers from across the State are flying fire-suppression missions as conditions allow, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuation Orders issued for the following zones:

  • RVC-1912
  • RVC-1979

Evacuation Warnings issued for the following zone:

  • RVC-1769-A
  • RVC-1770-B
  • RVC-1913-B

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