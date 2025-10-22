Watch CBS News
Sylmar homes evacuated by police after car crashes into gas line

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

A group of homes in Sylmar was evacuated late Wednesday night after a car crashed into a gas line and caused a leak, according to authorities. 

The crash was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 12700 block of Glenoaks Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They said officers were in the area to evacuate homes, but could not confirm exactly how many residents were displaced by the incident. 

Police closed streets in the surrounding area as the incident continued into the early morning hours on Thursday. 

SkyCal flew over the spot of the crash, where it appeared that a car had crashed into a utility box and knocked it over. It remains unclear what exactly caused the car to run into the box. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

