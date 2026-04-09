Los Angeles police arrest Sylmar stabbing suspect who allegedly killed girlfriend

Los Angeles Police Department officers established a large perimeter in a Sylmar neighborhood early Thursday morning as they conducted a nearly 12-hour search for a man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death late Wednesday.

They were called to the 13800 block of Beaver Street near Dronfield Avenue at around 9:20 p.m. after learning of a stabbing, LAPD officers told CBS LA. Upon arrival, officers found a 35-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds.

The victim, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, was rushed to a nearby hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. She was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police said that the stabbing suspect, the victim's 35-year-old boyfriend, ran from the scene of the stabbing on foot. The nearly 12-hour search continued into Thursday morning, as LAPD officers believed that the man was still hiding somewhere in the neighborhood, near Hubbard and Eighth Street, approximately four miles from where the stabbing happened.

Police said they did not believe the man was armed, but advised the public to be cautious.

At around 9:50 p.m., LAPD officers told CBS LA that the suspect had been taken into custody. He has not yet been identified.

The search perimeter included the Gridley Street Elementary School, which led Los Angeles Unified School District police to relocate the students to nearby Maclay Middle School.

"Due to ongoing police activity in the area, the students and staff from Gridley-Montanez Dual Language Academy will be relocated temporarily to Maclay Middle School," said a statement from an LAUSD spokesperson. "There will be additional staff onsite to assist and support."