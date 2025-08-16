Flames engulf semi truck carrying multiple electrical cars on 5 Freeway in Sylmar

A semi truck carrying multiple electrical cars caught fire on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar on Saturday, creating a massive traffic backup as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

The blaze was first reported at around 5:30 p.m. on southbound lanes, south of Balboa Boulevard and north of the 210 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters said that both the truck and the EVs it was carrying were involved with flames by the time they arrived.

An aerial look at firefighters working to extinguish flames that engulfed a semi truck carrying multiple electrical vehicles on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar on Aug. 16, 2025. KCAL News

While more than 50 firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, crews closed all five lanes of southbound traffic with the help of the California Highway Patrol. They also closed the three leftmost lanes of northbound traffic, as well as Balboa Boulevard between Foothill and Old Road, according to LAFD officials.

"Passers-by are strongly encouraged to avoid the smoke plume and runoff surrounding this incident," firefighters said.

Northbound lanes were reopened by 5:30 p.m., but southbound lanes would be closed for a longer period of time as crews continued "fire suppression and runoff containment efforts," LAFD said.

SkyCal flew over the scene, where six of the eight vehicles being hauled appeared to have been destroyed or damaged by flames. A large line of traffic continued to grow, stretching miles back from where the closure began.

Firefighters said that the driver of the truck was able to get out of the vehicle without injury.

Two of the vehicles were undamaged in the blaze, both of which were slated to be removed by CalTrans crews.

It's unclear what caused the vehicles to catch fire.